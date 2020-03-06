Getting through it together. James Van Der Beek has given Us Weekly an update on his family following his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek’s November miscarriage.

“We’re really doing well, thank you very much,” James, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 5, while attending the Broadway opening night of Girl From the North Country in Los Angeles. “Recovery goes in stages.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum took in the Broadway show, which features music by Bob Dylan and is reimagined by playwright Conor McPhearson, solo on Thursday, but his family is never far from his mind.

“You want to be better and then you realize you’ve got another little thing to unpack,” he admitted about the healing process following his wife’s health scare. “So, we’re just being there for each other and allowing ourselves to be in the process. The family is doing really well.”

In January, the Dancing With the Stars alum’s wife opened up about her own road to recovery.

“I’m still healing from the miscarriage and the blood transfusions,” Kimberly, 37, revealed on her Instagram Story on January 13. “It takes four months after blood transfusions for your blood count, so I’ve still got to take some rest every day.”

The Washington native announced in November that she had suffered a pregnancy loss and “almost lost [her] life” in the process.

“In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room,” Kimberly said on social media later that same month.

The same week that his wife lost the baby, the Varsity Blues actor was eliminated from the ABC dancing competition, which was actually a blessing in disguise.

“I’ll tell you one thing, there’s not a trophy in the world that I wouldn’t give up to have had this week with them,” the season 28 contestant told Us exclusively on November 25, at the show’s finale. “As much as I didn’t understand it at the time, being home was far and away the most important thing this week.”

The couple, who wed in 2010, are parents of daughters, Olivia, 9, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 20 months, and son, Joshua, 7.