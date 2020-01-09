New normal. Kimberly Van Der Beek wrote candidly about her weight after suffering a miscarriage in November.

“Eccentric artists take selfies, right?” the former business consultant, 37, captioned a Wednesday, January 8, Instagram mirror photo. “With all the health effects of SO MUCH that has happened to my body in the last few months and the pregnancy (for clarification on the congrats I’m getting, the pregnancy ended in Nov[ember]), I am now 35 lbs more than my normal range of what’s heavy to me.”

The Washington native, who shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 18 months, with James Van Der Beek, went on to write, “Guess what?! Love all your shapes en route to your best health! And love all of you en route to who you want to become, which is most certainly ever changing anyhow. #2020yeartoshine #bethebreath #loveitall.”

Kimberly and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, announced during an October episode of Dancing With the Stars that they were expecting baby No. 6.

The following month, the couple revealed that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage. “My wife, Kimberly, went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare,” the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. “We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids.’”

That same week, Kimberly said on her Instagram Story that she and James had been expecting a baby boy. She also mentioned that she had “almost” died during her pregnancy loss.

The Varsity Blues star updated his social media followers on their healing journey in December, captioning a selfie: “Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace. Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving … But it happens. And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway.)

He and Kimberly wed in 2010 in Tel Aviv, Israel.