James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek’s 4-year-old daughter, Emilia, went to the emergency room on Wednesday, February 24.

“Emilia hit her head on a table,” Kimberly, 38, captioned an Instagram Story photo of the little one being treated by a doctor while one of her sisters looked on. “Needed to be glued. @vikcompletecare_er ONCE AGAIN delivers the ultimate in care.”

The former business consultant went on to share a close-up shot of the cut above Emilia’s eye, writing, “Not terrible but not an air heal situation. She breathed through it all, and the doctors and nurses here have had a 100 percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care. These two were scared and immediately comforted and immediately commented out the door how ‘amazing’ they were.”

In November 2020, James went to the same ER when he fell off his Onewheel skateboard.

“I have a lot of fun with that thing, and it works great as long as the battery is above 10 percent,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, told his Instagram followers at the time. “But when it’s not, it gives a tiny bit of resistance and then it just nosedives without warning and that’s when I went over the front of it. … When the battery gets low … best to charge that thing up. I didn’t check. SO I tumbled. Also I DEFINITELY should have been wearing a helmet. I was VERY lucky. Helmet from now on. Four Stitches. Very lucky.”

Kimberly zoomed in on her husband’s elbow wound on her Instagram Story at the time, showing each stitch.

She and the actor moved from Los Angeles to Texas in October 2020 with Emilia and her four siblings — Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 7, and Gwendolyn, 2.

“I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” the Washington native explained of the decision during an episode of “The Make Down” podcast. “L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”