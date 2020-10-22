LOL! James Van Der Beek’s eldest daughter, Olivia, and son, Joshua, do not approve of their dad’s 2010 appearance in Kesha’s “Blow” music video.

“End of era,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, captioned a Thursday, October 22, Instagram video of his eldest two children. “Finally found some of my old work that mortifies my daughter. About 10 years ago coming off a career ebb, I tried out a year of saying ‘yes’ to anything if I hadn’t done it before and if it sounded like fun. It was an antidote to the preciousness that often rides side saddle with success (and almost always steers it off the road.) Make fun of the crying meme? Yes! Play a bizarro version of myself on TV? Sign me up! Agree to do a Kesha video where I shoot unicorns who bleed rainbows? Why the hell not?”

The actor went on to write, “It was shot great — and quite well-received at the time … but I guess you can’t always predict what your kids are going to think 10 years down the road. Nor should you even try.”

In the funny footage, the music video played on a laptop while Olivia, 10, face-palmed and told her dad: “I like this song, but…”

As for Joshua, the 8-year-old noted he hadn’t seen the video before looking on with a confused expression.

The Connecticut native, who also shares Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2, with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, exclusively told Us Weekly in August that the little ones love him in Mrs. Miracle.

“They became complete fans over this Hallmark movie that I did that I was kind of embarrassed to tell them that I did,” James told Us at the time. “They absolutely love it. So it’s a good lesson for me to not be precious about anything.”

The Pose star added that his children had been asking him questions about the flick, explaining, “Like, ‘What was it like? What were the kids like in the show? What about that girl? What was she like? Were you’re friends with her?'”

When the Dancing With the Stars alum showed his kids Varsity Blues in May, they were “really tough” on his accent. “Kids will tell you how they feel,” James captioned an Instagram video at the time.