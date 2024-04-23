Jamie Lynn Spears is proving that mom really does know best, even when it comes to shoe choice.

“The shoes are always where we differ when we shop for her looks, but I fought hard for my choice, and as usual, it was the right one [because] mama is always right,” Spears, 33, wrote via her Instagram on Monday, April 22.

Alongside the message, Spears shared a pic of a sparkly pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heel, which was the same one that her 15-year-old daughter Maddie previously wore to prom. During the event, Maddie stunned in a one-shoulder pink-sequined floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit.

Spears also uploaded a carousel of pics from Maddie’s prom, including a close-up snap of her heel. “5 to 15 happens reallll quick😭,” Spears captioned her Instagram post on Monday.

Related: Britney Spears’ Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide Britney Spears’ relationship with her family was rocky even before her conservatorship battle. The Grammy winner was born in Mississippi in December 1981 to father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears. She joined older brother Bryan Spears and later became a big sister to Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney pursued stardom from an early age. She […]

Maddie previously shared a glimpse into her prom night via Instagram earlier this month. In one snap, Maddie posed alongside her date, who wore a color-coordinated tie, and her mother. “PROM 2024💟💟,” Maddie captioned her upload, which Spears reposted.

Spears and her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge welcomed Maddie in June 2008. After the twosome called it quits less than two years later, Spears moved on with Jamie Watson. The duo exchanged vows in March 2014 and later welcomed daughter Ivey, now 6, in April 2018.

In February 2017, news broke that Maddie was riding an ATV in Kentwood, Louisiana, when the vehicle flipped into the pond. After being knocked unconscious and remaining underwater for several minutes, Maddie was treated in the hospital for five days. She has since made a full recovery.

Through the years, Spears has publicly reflected on the anniversary of the accident. In February, Spears marked the day by sharing a heartfelt message and a series of pics of Maddie in the hospital.

Related: The Cast of Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101’: Where Are They Now? In 2005, Nickelodeon viewers were in for a treat when Zoey 101 introduced them to the students of Pacific Coast Academy. The series, which aired from 2005 until 2008, focused on the lives of Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her brother, Dustin (Paul Butcher), as they attended the fictional boarding school and made friends […]

“Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” Spears wrote via Instagram. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl.”

Spears also honored the priest who supported Maddie after the incident, writing, “Thinking of Father Mark today, although he is in heaven now, he was always like an angel on earth for us, especially on this day 7 years ago.”