Remembering her “happiest day.” Jamie Lynn Spears looked back on her daughter Maddie’s release from the hospital four years ago.

“I may be wearing hospital socks, since I didn’t have shoes, and someone else’s clothes, but I was walking out of that hospital with way more then I had going in, I had a healthy baby girl and nothing else mattered,” the Zoey 101 alum, 29, captioned a Friday, February 5, Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “We were given the ultimate gift, and we will NEVER take that for granted, especially knowing that this is not the case for so many others.”

The actress went on to thank the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for her now-12-year-old on the most “awful day.”

The Mississippi native wrote, “You are all heroes. Thank you to each [and] every one of you who prayed for our family during that devastating time. We love and appreciate you all. God is good. #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY.”

Jessie James Decker commented on the social media upload: “Still makes me cry when I think about it. You’re an amazing mother. Love y’all. God is good.”

Maddie was riding on an ATV in February 2017 when her vehicle flipped into a pond. Spears and her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge’s daughter was knocked unconscious and stayed submerged for several minutes. After being airlifted to the hospital, she was treated for five days.

The “Big Bad World” singer wrote about her “worst nightmare” 10 months later, writing via Instagram: “We have to thank these 2 HEROES. John and Victoria are the first responders who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate … another year of her life with us this past weekend!”

The former Nickelodeon star celebrated “another big milestone” later that same month — her second pregnancy! “Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” Spears captioned her and husband Jamie Watson’s December 2017 Instagram reveal.

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” the Sweet Magnolias star added. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY.”

The little one, now 2, arrived in April 2018.