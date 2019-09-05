



Not here for it! Jamie Otis had something to say when an Instagram troll bashed the potty-training methods she’s using with her 2-year-old daughter, Henley.

The Married at First Sight alum, 33, shared a screenshot of a message, reading, “Seriously? Pull ups? Peeing all over the house. Who does that? Potty-trained three kids — potty available in the playroom and bathroom. Where is the training if she’s peeing all over?”

The Bachelor alum responded, “Listen to me. She doesn’t pee all over the house. It’s for when she dribbles before she gets to the potty #stopmommyshaming. Awesome! You potty-trained three! This is my first and I’m not saying I’m a pro or anything. Do you, sis!”

Last month, the former reality star opened up about this next step for her toddler. “Potty-training has begun (again)!” the Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host tweeted. “Hangin’ out in our big girl undies and chasing the potty with every pee pee. If you have any advice I’ll take it because last time I failed at this.”

The Wifey 101 author’s first attempts were in April. “Get all the wipeys, pull ups and big girl panties ready… this little girl is potty-training,” Otis captioned an Instagram post at the time. “She wanted to go on the ‘big girl potty’ a couple months ago and she didn’t pee, but she didn’t cry either, which was a HUGE milestone! … We headed to Target last night to get ALL the essentials — big girl panties, pull ups, flushable wipes, you name it!”

She and Doug Hehner tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter three years later after suffering a miscarriage.

Within the last year, the New York native lost two more pregnancies and has been struggling to conceive ever since. “I honestly never believed it’d come to this, but Thursday we meet with a fertility doctor,” the former ABC personality wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. “I’m trying to make light of it—but honestly—this has been really rough on us. It’s devastating to get negative after negative each month.”

While they try for baby No. 2, the pair are loving time with their toddler. “She loves to snuggle,” Otis told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “I feel like we have a really close bond, which I’m really thankful for, which I always wanted. I never had a close relationship with my mom, so my goal in life was to have a daughter one day and have that mother-daughter bond. I’m sure the teens are going to be different, I’m bracing myself for that, but right now she really loves me.”

