Welcome to the fourth trimester! Jamie Otis showed her postpartum body one day after giving birth to her baby boy, Hayes.

“Gimme ALL the pillows and food. #FourthTrimester,” the Married at First Sight alum, 33, captioned her Thursday, May 14, Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the former reality star sat in bed with her shirt pulled up to show her bare stomach.

The Wifey 101 author went on to post a video of her infant, writing, “I didn’t have ‘instant love’ with [my daughter], Gracie. I never really knew why? I mean I obviously LOVED her, but that overwhelming IN LOVE feeling did’t come until later. I am so in love. I guess I’m officially a boy mom!”

The Bachelor alum gave birth to her and Doug Hehner’s second child together on Wednesday, May 13, and filmed some of her labor on Instagram Live.

“He’s HERE!” the New York native captioned her Instagram announcement. “He’s clearly a very good listener! We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises! … He’s snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!”

Otis Hehner, 36, suffered multiple pregnancy losses before conceiving Hayes.

“I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner,” the “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast host went on to write. “All of your love and support hasn’t gone unnoticed. And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED!”

She and the New Jersey native tied the knot in March 2014 on season 1 of MAFS, and their daughter arrived three years later. They renewed their vows in 2015.

When it comes to their future family plans, Otis told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019: “I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed. I really want to have at least four kids.”