Never say never! Jana Kramer isn’t opposed to having more children after splitting from Mike Caussin.

“Maybe if I met The One,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, told Gleb Savchenko during the Sunday, June 6, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I never thought I would have to have that conversation again. I don’t know. I’ve had miscarriages.”

The “Beautiful Lies” singer, who shares Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, with the former professional football player, 34, noted that she would like to have a different pregnancy “experience” than the kind she had with the athlete.

“Whenever I found out I was pregnant, there was always something happening in my relationship,” the actress explained to her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 37. “It would be nice to experience it in a healthy and happy way and celebrate it. There was always something behind the scenes that I didn’t know about or I had just found out about, so it would be nice to not have any of that energy and just be like, ‘We’re pregnant!'”

The Michigan native welcomed her eldest child in January 2016. Seven months later, Caussin entered treatment for his sex addiction. While he and Kramer ultimately got back together and welcomed Jace in November 2018, Caussin cheated again. Kramer cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” when filing for divorce from the Virginia native in April.

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” the country singer wrote via Instagram days before she filed. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. … I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.”

Last month, Kramer called dating “the furthest thing” from her brain. She said in a May “Whine Down” episode: “I can’t even think about that right now.”

The Soccer Mom Madam star is currently focused on coparenting, which she told her Instagram followers on Thursday, June 3, “definitely sucks,” explaining, “It’s going as good as it can in the early days. There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. I think we’re doing the best we can.”