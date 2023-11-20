Jana Kramer spared no detail while sharing the birth story of her and fiancé Allan Russell’s son, Roman.

Kramer, 39, opened up about the delivery during the Monday, November 20, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, hinting that her hospital experience began on an uneasy note. Kramer recalled feeling anxious about getting an IV before undergoing a C-section.

“[I told the anesthesiologist], ‘I’m gonna need something stronger.’ I was like, ‘Let me tell you something. I freak out when I don’t feel my legs,’” she shared, noting that the fear of not being able to move her legs comes from “being tied down when I was in an abusive relationship.” (Kramer previously accused her first husband, Michael Gambino, of physical and mental abuse.)

Russell, 42, didn’t enjoy watching Kramer go through pain. “He’s getting all gummed up, which he later said that when he was sitting in the chairs, when they rolled me back, like, he had a moment of panic,” she said. “But he did stay so calm with me, which was amazing.”

When the procedure began, Kramer felt like “I was there, but I wasn’t” due to the amount of medication she was given. One of the only things she remembers is feeling Russell’s head on her forehead.

“He just had his head on my forehead the entire time, just was holding my hand and caressing my head, and I remember that,” Kramer said. “I remember hearing [Roman] cry, you know, the tugging, a little bit. And when they placed him on my chest, I remember that, and then, pretty much everything else is just kind of a blur until I woke up in the recovery room and still didn’t feel my legs. I was like, ‘Can I have more of whatever you guys gave me until my legs come back?’ And [the nurse] was like, ‘You are maxed out.’”

As a part of her C-section recovery, Kramer was not allowed to eat until she passed gas. “I’ve never farted in front of Allan,” she revealed on Monday. “I would not dare fart in front of him, ever. But I’m like, ‘All I want to do is fart. Like, I don’t care if it’s in front of him, I don’t care if it’s loud. Like, I just need to fart.’”

Luckily, Kramer was able to do so without her partner even noticing. “This lady came in to do — she’s like a [physical therapist] — to kind of show me how to log roll and get in and out of bed and stuff like that when I get home,” Kramer explained before joking, “And when I was doing the little log roll things, there was a little, ‘Pfft,’ but nobody heard.”

Since returning home with the couple’s son — their first baby together — Kramer has been soaking up time with her newborn. However, she regrets only staying in the hospital for two days after giving birth. “Typically, it’s three days. It’s the mother’s discretion to leave if they want to leave if they want to leave,” she noted.

She chose to leave early in order to spend time with her older kids — Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin — before they left to spend Thanksgiving in Virginia. (Kramer and Caussin were married from 2015 to 2021.)

“Even though I wanted to see the kids, I shouldn’t have had the kids come home that second day,” she said on the podcast. “I should’ve given myself a chance to rest and get a full night’s sleep and whatever.”

Kramer and Russell announced Roman’s arrival on Tuesday, November 14, one day after he was born. The twosome confirmed Kramer’s pregnancy in June, weeks after she revealed their engagement.