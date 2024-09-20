Two months after tying the knot with Allan Russell and embarking on a romantic honeymoon on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Jana Kramer is finally settling into married life with the Scottish soccer coach.

“It doesn’t feel like anything’s changed, but also there’s this security that feels really beautiful,” Kramer, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Orgain. “We went from being so relaxed and chill in Italy to all kids back to school. … I think we’re finding the balance of how to prioritize us [as a couple] — because that’s also important — while also not missing out on things with the kids and being super present with them, and also having a 10-month-old.”

Six months after publicly announcing their relationship, Russell, 43, popped the question in May 2023. Later that year, they welcomed their first son together, Roman. (Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin). In July, they said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in Scotland.

“There are many times now where I just reflect and go, ‘Wow! I would not have pictured this three years ago, let alone 10 years ago, how my life would have looked,’” Kramer told Us. “And I’m just so grateful for how it does look.”

With a 10-month-old baby and two kids under 10, things are certainly busy in the Kramer-Russell household. Yet, Kramer says she and her new husband are very intentional when it comes to how they go about parenting in their blended family.

“I just want everyone to get along. I grew up in a blended family where my mom and dad didn’t like each other. And so there was separate this and separate that, and I always felt like I was pulled in every different direction,” Kramer explained. “I don’t want my kids to feel that anxiety or the feeling of disappointing a parent.”

She noted that Caussin is very much part of that blended family, even if she says she “didn’t like my ex-husband the first year of divorcing him.” Now, their focus is on coparenting with respect.

“I just want my kids to be happy, and however that suits them best is when we all get along,” she told Us. “So Allan and Mike aren’t best friends, but they respect each other. And that’s what needs to be had is respect for everybody involved.”

Kramer knew Russell would be a great dad based on the way he treated “the bigs” (her older children, Jolie and Jace). Calling him an “incredible stepdad,” she recalled one aspect of their morning routine that helped him bond with the older kids.

“His big thing in the morning was he’d be like, ‘Alright kids, what kind of smoothie do you want? Do you want a strong smoothie? Do you want a brave smoothie, a smart smoothie, a kind smoothie?’ And the kids call out, like, Jolie’s like, ‘I want a smart one!’” she recalled. “He’s always using the Orgain plant protein powder for them and adding in other stuff, like berries.”

She continued: “We’re able to give them some good protein and nutritional value, but it’s also fun too, and it’s really sweet how Allan did it. And Jace is like, ‘Does this make me look strong?’ and we’re like, ‘Totally, buddy! That protein really worked.’”

Her experience using Orgain with her children and incorporating it into her own diet after giving birth to Roman inspired Kramer to team up with the company for a series of back-to-school videos, including her wellness routine, her kids’ morning protein shakes and her protein pancake recipe.

“I have been drinking Orgain since I had Roman because postpartum, I was [focused on] getting my body back in shape and getting more protein,” Kramer told Us. “And the cherry on top was my kids, because they can be picky with certain protein shakes and powders because it can have that chalky taste. And this is the only protein shake that my kids actually like.”

She continued: “It’s good because the kids are seeing the benefits of the nutritional value and then also having fun with it.”