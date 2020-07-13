Baring her emotions. Jana Kramer shared a tearful photo of herself while her 19-month-old son, Jace, struggled to fall asleep.

“This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you’re exhausted too,” the One Tree Hill alum, 36, captioned her Sunday, July 12, Instagram post. “I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it’s literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it’s the 18-21 [month] sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now). His molars all four are coming in.”

The actress went on to write that her toddler had thrown his stuffed animals out of his crib. “I used to go back in to give him but then it became this game,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer added. “I’ve been told not to go back in to give it to him but hearing him so upset, well, has me like this.”

The Michigan native, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Jolie with her husband, Mike Caussin, asked for “mom support,” writing, “Please mommas tell me it’ll be better soon?! And any tips?!?”

Bachelor’s Jamie Otis commented, “Oh, mama! Sending you a big, big hug,” while Becca Tilley wrote, “Obviously not a mom, but … hoping it gets better!”

Earlier that same day, Kramer first opened up about Jace’s sleeping habits, saying he was napping for 30 minutes instead of three hours and kept waking up at 4 a.m. The Dancing With the Stars alum had tried putting a blanket in his crib and did not remember experiencing the same regression with Jolie.

Kramer felt “embarrassed” by her candid crying photo, revealing, “I remember an interview I did with @catandnat and they said, ‘Why do you normally only share the hard stuff on your podcast?’ Was a valid question and I didn’t have a good answer. Maybe I thought y’all don’t want to see me crying or whatever, but tonight I remembered that question and thought, ‘Well. Here ya go.’”

In April, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly how she is keeping Jace and his big sister entertained while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Usually, we just have our playroom, but now the house is their playroom,” the “Untouchable” singer said at the time. “We have a tent in our master bedroom that we put up for them [and] the laundry basket is now like a boat. In the living room, my husband cut a cardboard box and it’s a house.”

The Good Fight authors will do “anything to make the time go” while hanging at home and consider bedtime “the greatest countdown of [their] lives.”