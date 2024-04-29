Jana Kramer has identified as a Swiftie at times, but her 8-year-old daughter, Jolie, isn’t on the Taylor Swift bandwagon.

“Jolie is not a fan, which is so interesting, because I didn’t know this,” Kramer, 40, said during the Sunday, April 28, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

Kramer, who is a singer herself, recalled Jolie being at a birthday party and asking, “Mom, is it OK that I don’t like Taylor Swift?”

The actress remembered thinking it was “crazy” that the topic never came up and that she hadn’t told Jolie it’s fine to have your own favorites.

“I was like, ‘Honey, 1,000 percent you can like whoever you like,’” Kramer continued. She reminded Jolie that “just because she’s super famous and everyone loves her does not mean you have to love her too.”

Kramer, who shares Jolie and son Jace, 5, with ex-husband Mark Caussin, confessed that she felt the same way about The Beatles phenomenon. (Kramer is also the mother of son Roman, whom she welcomed with fiancé Allan Russell in November 2023.)

“I didn’t like The Beatles because everyone liked The Beatles. I always kinda go opposite,” Kramer told her cohosts and listeners.

When it comes to Swift, 34, Kramer explained that she goes through phases. “Allan always makes fun of me, he’s like, ‘You’re obsessed with Taylor Swift,’” she said. “I do like some of her songs. 100 percent. I’m not going to deny that.”

Kramer admitted she wasn’t the biggest fan of Swift’s latest The Tortured Poets Department double album, but her stage presence is undeniable.

“I think she’s an insane entertainer. … She’s very calculated,” she said of Swift, who dropped TTPD earlier this month. “I don’t love the new album. I kinda got a little bored. I still respect her as an artist.”

The One Tree Hill alum pointed to Swift’s diss track about Kim Kardashian called “thanK you aIMee” as one of her least favorites.

“I just think she’s better than that to have a dig song,” Kramer confessed, referring to Swift’s alleged lyrics about her past feud with Kardashian, 43, which began with Kardashian backing her now ex-husband Kanye West after he publicly humiliated Swift.

Some of Swift’s lyrics compare Kardashian a.k.a. “Aimee” to a high school bully after the reality star sided with West, 46, and hinted that Swift was a snake. In her new song, Swift sings about someone who “threatens to push me down the stairs” and laughed at “each baby step I’d take” to try and succeed.

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about the diss track. “The song is her final word.”

Kardashian and Swift have been at odds since she allegedly released an illegally recorded conversation between Swift and West. The recording was about West’s 2016 song “Famous,” in which he claims he made “that bitch famous” after interrupting Swift’s MTV VMAs speech years prior.

Swift later accused Kardashian of not releasing the full version of the phone conversation, which Swift claimed proved she never signed off on West using her name or story in his track.

“A lot of people jumped on Kim’s bandwagon. I can only imagine how that affected Taylor,” Kramer said on Sunday, noting that Swift bringing the drama to the surface felt unnecessary. “Now, I feel like Taylor is bigger of a star. Why bring it back up again? You’ve lessened your power a little bit. [That] is how I perceive it.”

Kramer, meanwhile, admitted that many artists keep going back to trauma to produce hit songs. “I wrote a million cheating songs,” she said, referring to her ex-husband’s infidelity and their eventual divorce in 2021.