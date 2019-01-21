Not long now! Brittany Kerr showed just how close she and her husband, Jason Aldean, are to welcoming their second child together with an Instagram post on Sunday, January 20.

“Bump date: About to pop. (37 weeks),” the American Idol alum, 30, wrote. She kept her cream sweatshirt pulled up above her belly for the bathroom mirror selfie. The former cheerleader welcomed her first baby, Memphis, in December 2017, and by the looks of things, her 1-year-old son will be a big brother before long!

“My wife is about to pop any second,” Aldean, 41, admitted in an ABC News Radio interview earlier this month.

The country singer and his wife have already picked out a name for baby no. 2. The makeup artist made the announcement on social media in November, revealing their daughter will be named Navy Rome Williams!

Navy will be Kerr’s first girl, and her husband’s third. Aldean and his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery, share Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 11.

Since his oldest two were born a few years apart, the four-time Grammy nominee and Kerr are about to have two babies under two. “We’re excited to have them close together in age,” he told Us Weekly and other reporters in September 2018. “I think it’s going to be fun and hopefully they’ll grow up really close and have a built-in best friend. That’s kind of what we’re hoping for.”

They announced that they were expecting back in July with a pic of Memphis in a “Big Brother” onesie. “Here we go again,” Kerr captioned the sweet shot.

This isn’t the first time fans have gotten a glimpse of the pregnant star’s bare belly. She showed it off in a striped crop top and black leggings in a December 7 post. “How do I have two more months left?” she captioned the close-up photo. “Who thinks she’ll also be over 9 lbs?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!