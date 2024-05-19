Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s love for the Philadelphia Eagles runs deep — and they are passing it down to the next generation.

Jason, 36, stepped out at the Eagles Autism Challenge on Saturday, May 18, which was held at the team’s NFL stadium.

In a TikTok video shared by the official Eagles account, Jason can be seen carrying Bennett onto the field.

“You wanna meet Swoop?” the retired center asked his daughter, referring to the mascot’s name, whom he held in his arms.

Jason and Bennett patiently waited their turn as Swoop greeted other Eagles Autism Challenge participants. By the time the costumed character made its way to Bennett, she appeared shy. Jason attempted to lighten the mood by bouncing his daughter and giving Swoop a high-five himself.

“She was a little unsure,” a caption on the Eagles’ TikTok post read.

Jason — who also shares daughters Wyatt, 4, and Ellie, 3, with wife Kylie, 31 — announced his retirement from the Eagles in March.

“Thirteen years in Philadelphia and I look back at a career full of ups and downs,” he said in a tearful speech at the time. “It’s only too poetic [that] I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love. I knew that relationship all too well.”

Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, also plays in the NFL as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Jason’s retirement, he has already set his next gig and will emcee the Monday Night Countdown broadcast for ESPN during the upcoming season. On the latest episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, Jason promised not to diss his brother, 34, too much on air.

“I wouldn’t do that to you. If you drop a pass, I’m not going to go out of my way to do that,” Jason said on the Wednesday, May 15, podcast episode, before gushing about his new job. “Especially when we were growing up, [Monday] was the night that everyone thought of with football. Now, I’m going to be on there with some incredibly talented people … all these guys offer not just great expertise but wonderful personalities. It’s going to be a good time.”

Despite taking a job commentating on the entire NFL league, he’s still tight with the Eagles.

“I know Kelce has been in the building almost every day already. They’re always gonna be a big part of our organization,” kicker Jake Elliott said on NFL Total Access earlier this month. “It’s always gonna be impossible to replace guys like Kelce.”