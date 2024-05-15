Jason Kelce Jokes He ll Beat the F k Out of Wyatt s Preschool Crush

While Jason Kelce is known to be tough on the football field, it’s his daughter Wyatt’s future suitors that really need to watch their backs.

“It’s fun listening to your kids talk about what they did for the day, who they’re meeting at their little classes,” Kelce, 36, said on the Wednesday, May 15, “New Heights” podcast episode. “Wyatt’s got a crush on one of the boys. I’m not telling you his name. But you can just tell in the way she talks about him. So I’m ready to beat the f–k out of him.”

Travis Kelce offered playful advice to his brother, suggesting that Jason should have a conversation with the boy’s father. “Just go after the dad. ‘Calm your kid down. He doesn’t need to be this cool. He’s only in preschool,’” Travis, 34, said.

Jason joked that he knows “how these f–kers think when they’re five,” adding, “I know exactly what’s going through his mind.”

Jason, who shares Wyatt, 4, with wife Kylie Kelce, noted that his daughter’s teachers have “nothing but rave reviews.” (Jason and Kylie, 31, also share daughters Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.)

“So she’s taking after Kylie very well,” Jason said. “She’s doing great. She loves it.”

Jason also gushed over Wyatt’s “impressive” teachers, noting that Wyatt and Elliotte are with the same instructor Kylie had when she was younger.

“You can just tell how amazing she is and just great at her job,” he said. “It’s awesome to see and really cool to hear your kids experiencing things on their own and come back to share them with you.”

Travis hasn’t entered his parenthood era yet, instead focusing on his career — which includes a new Ryan Murphy TV show, Grotesquerie. Travis teased during the Wednesday episode that he was “blown away” that Murphy, 58, was “willing to give him a role like this” because it is a “big role in the show.”

“Hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” Travis said with a laugh. “It sounds like everything is going as planned, and I can’t thank him enough for just this opportunity because I’m sure there’s actors out there who have been in the acting world that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in, really, my first gig ever. So it’s pretty unique and pretty cool.”

Jason recalled asking Miles Teller at Super Bowl LVIII how the Top Gun: Maverick actor chooses his projects. “[Teller] said, ‘First of all, you read the script. It’s all about the script.’ But then he said, ‘It’s also about directors, writers, producers, like, all these other people that it takes,’” Jason noted.