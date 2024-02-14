Jason Kelce was surrounded by numerous star-studded faces while watching his brother, Travis Kelce, during Super Bowl LVIII — thanks to Taylor Swift.

“To be honest, I didn’t watch [Usher’s halftime performance]. There was so much happening in the suite,” Jason, 36, recalled during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor. [Shaquille O’Neal] came into the suite … I think it was my first really understanding of kinda some of the things she has to deal with.”

He continued, “There were so many star-studded people there, where it’s like, ‘Dude, everybody wants to come see her, but the suite’s only so big.’ It was overwhelming, to be honest with you, it was very overwhelming.”

The Sunday, February 11, game was a family affair for Travis and Swift, both 34. Alongside Jason, the Kelce crew included the brothers’ mom and dad, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. Swift, meanwhile, brought her mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as pals Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone and Ice Spice.

“The celebrity attendance at the game was pretty unreal,” Jason recalled, adding he talked to a “bunch of people” including Keegan Michael-Key, while Travis replied, “Vegas Super Bowl baby, the stars are out. Gotta love it, man. Taylor thrives in those situations. She’s been in them countless times in her life.”

Later in the night, legendary singer Paul McCartney stopped by the suite — which left Jason starstruck.

“I’m watching the game, I’m standing with Miles Teller — shout-out to Miles, we were partying all night — but Miles, big [Philadelphia] Eagles fan, we’re watching the game, talking ball, he’s a huge football fan,” Jason recalled. “All of a sudden I hear Taylor behind me like, ‘Jason, turn around!’ I look around and Paul McCartney’s standing right there.”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘What the heck is this! There’s royalty in the office!’ Oh, my gosh.”

Jason, who continued to call McCartney, 81, a “living piece of royalty,” also gushed over meeting Taylor’s plus-ones.

“Also got to meet Ice Spice, which I was introduced to her as ‘Ice,’” Jason said, adding that the rapper, 24, was “very nice.”

Travis agreed with his brother’s reaction, saying, “So f–king cool, man. She’s awesome for showing up and showing support like that. I got to meet her with Taylor over at [Saturday Night Live].”

In October 2023, Taylor and Travis made surprise appearances during an episode of the NBC sketch show, which was hosted by Pete Davidson. Taylor introduced pal Ice Spice, while Travis made a cameo in a skit inspired by the NFL’s “Swift-mania.”

“[Taylor and Ice Spice] saw each other at the Grammys, and Ice said she was going to be out there,” Travis recalled. “We had to get her in the suite.”