Jason Kelce isn’t above telling his and Kylie Kelce‘s three daughters a little white lie once in a while.

During the first Wondery+ Exclusive episode of “New Heights,” which dropped Thursday, September 26, the 36-year-old and his brother, Travis Kelce, introduced a new twist on a classic segment. Instead of tackling their usual “No Dumb Questions,” the bonus episode highlighted “Dumb Answers” from listeners.

“We asked 92%ers to tell us the craziest lies they were told as kids, and you guys — of course, as always — did not disappoint,” Travis, 34, teased.

The question was inspired by Jason confessing during a recent “New Heights” episode that he’s been telling Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 17 months, that cats are “poisonous” as a way of discouraging them from wanting one as a pet.

While reading out their replies on Thursday, Jason added a few more parenting lies to his arsenal. “If you swallow your gum, your butt cheeks will stick together,” one fan wrote.

Jason could hardly get through the sentence without laughing. “I am stealing that,” he said. “I don’t know when we’re gonna start letting gum go into these kids’ mouths, but I am stealing that. That’s outstanding.”

He added, “You don’t want your butt cheeks stuck together. That’s an exit that needs to remain clear,” and Travis wholeheartedly agreed.

One thing Travis couldn’t comprehend, though, was why parents lie about swallowing gum in the first place. Jason threw out some theories off the cuff — “Maybe there was a time and place where gum wasn’t digestible,” he guessed — before finally realizing parents are likely worried about the choking hazard.

“It gets stuck in the windpipe, then all of a sudden, you choke to death,” he said. “Bada-bing, bada-boom, you’re out a kid. Can’t let the kids just chew gum.”

Other fan submissions included lies about ice cream trucks, birthdays and turning on the dome light while driving. “These are good, I’m taking notes,” Jason quipped.

With the Kelce family’s newfound level of fame, Jason and Kylie, who tied the knot in 2018, are making an effort to keep their kids grounded.

“First of all, we stay surrounded by family and friends, so we keep the people around us very close to us,” Kylie exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “Then, we make sure that anything that we’re doing that they feel supported by their family and friends and then also not really putting them in any places of privilege.”

The little ones won’t be getting spoiled, either. “[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle],” Kylie teased. “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”