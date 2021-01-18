Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace, 11, Says Living With Mom Feels ‘Good'

Jace’s new normal. Jenelle Evans’ 11-year-old son has moved in full-time with his mom after growing up with his grandma, Barbara Evans.

“How do you like living here now?” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, asked her preteen in a Sunday, January 17, YouTube video.

“It’s good,” Jace replied. When Jenelle noted that they were getting his downstairs room ready, he said that his 3-year-old sister, Ensley, could finally “stop waking [him] up at 12.”

The North Carolina native broke the news in a Saturday, January 16, TikTok video that she had regained custody of her and her ex Andrew Lewis’ son. “I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time,” she said. “My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f–king matters. But I totally get it, I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, bitches.”

She clarified the following day that she and Barbara, 67, have “split custody” of Jace for now.

“Until we go to court and change the paperwork,” Jenelle explained in her YouTube upload. “But right now, Jace is living full-time with me and this is because of his behavior and my mom can’t handle him.”

The former MTV personality explained, “His behavior wasn’t the best at my mom’s house. … We gave him many, many, many chances and told him he better behave and my mom was just fed up and she called me and was like, ‘Yep, that’s it. He’s misbehaving again. I don’t know how he’s gonna do schoolwork and pass if he keeps it up.'”

The Read Between the Lines author speculated on her mom’s feelings about the custody switch, noting that the Massachusetts native will have “so much free time” now.

“Maybe she’ll appreciate it now,” Jenelle said. “The next steps will be having to get the court papers, which can easily be done and my mom’s completely OK with it.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who is also the mother of son Kaiser, 6, temporarily lost custody of her youngest two children in April 2019 after her husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing their dog Nugget. After a court battle, the pair regained custody of Kaiser, Ensley and David’s daughter, Maryssa, 13, in July 2019.