Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie’s Mother-Daughter Trip Was 10-Year-Old Mila’s Idea

By
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthries Mother Daughter Trip Was 10 Year Old Milas Idea
Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie with their daughters. Courtesy of ​Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie earned their “cool mom” points by taking their daughters on a girls’ weekend to Florida.

“We don’t see each other,” Bush Hager, 42, told Hoda Kotb of what inspired the girls’ getaway during the Monday, February 5, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna.

Bush Hager explained that she and Guthrie, 52, “used to live next door to each other,” but since they no longer live close, they “don’t see each other.”

Kate Goldie Jada Willow Famous Mothers and Daughters

Related: Kate and Goldie! Jada and Willow! More Famous Mothers and Daughters

However, Bush Hager revealed she couldn’t take the credit for the February vacation, noting it was her daughter Mila’s idea to get out of New York City. (Bush Hager shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager.)

“We planned this before 2024. We planned it because Vale was baptized, and Mila said, ‘Girls, I feel like we need a girls’ trip,’” Bush Hager recalled, adding that Guthrie’s daughter, Vale, was in total agreement. Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with husband Michael Feldman.

Bush Hager added, “What we realized about friends — whether it’s college friends or more recent friends that you don’t get a chance to see — you really gotta make an effort.”

​Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hagers Sweetest Family Moments With Their 3 Kids Mila Poppy and Hal

Related: Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments: Photos

As a result of their daughters’ friendship — and their own connection — Bush Hager and Guthrie enjoyed a weekend at the Colony Palm Beach with their eldest children.

“The weekend looks better through rose-colored glasses,” Bush Hager captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, February 4, from the vacation. “Also, rosé glasses 💕☀️,” Guthrie replied in the comments section.

In one photo, the mother-daughter foursome smiled while soaking up the Florida sunshine. Guthrie and her daughter, Vale, wore sundresses, while Bush Hager donned a sleeveless turtleneck top, and her daughter Mila was wrapped in a towel.

Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman Timeline

Related: Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman's Relationship Timeline

A second photo showed the group at the beach under a giant cabana while sitting in matching red and white striped chairs. Bush Hager also shared a sun-kissed snap of both girls playing in the ocean.

amazon-baebody-eye-gel-before-after

Deal of the Day

Is This Secret Prime Day? This Eye Gel With 25K Reviews Is Marked Down View Deal

The journalist later posted a video of Mila learning to surf, which Bush Hager opted out of doing herself. “She wanted me to surf,” Bush Hager told Kotb, 59, noting she “couldn’t [have] done” what Mila did on the surfboard when she was that young.

Hoda, who has two daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, joked that she was “fine, not jealous” about the getaway.

In this article

Jenna Bush Hager Clarifies Joke About Affair With Hot Guys Reading

Jenna Bush
Savannah Guthrie's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Multiple COVID-19 Battles, Divorce and More

Savannah Guthrie

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!