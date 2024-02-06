Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie earned their “cool mom” points by taking their daughters on a girls’ weekend to Florida.

“We don’t see each other,” Bush Hager, 42, told Hoda Kotb of what inspired the girls’ getaway during the Monday, February 5, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna.

Bush Hager explained that she and Guthrie, 52, “used to live next door to each other,” but since they no longer live close, they “don’t see each other.”

However, Bush Hager revealed she couldn’t take the credit for the February vacation, noting it was her daughter Mila’s idea to get out of New York City. (Bush Hager shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager.)

“We planned this before 2024. We planned it because Vale was baptized, and Mila said, ‘Girls, I feel like we need a girls’ trip,’” Bush Hager recalled, adding that Guthrie’s daughter, Vale, was in total agreement. Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 9, and son Charley, 7, with husband Michael Feldman.

Bush Hager added, “What we realized about friends — whether it’s college friends or more recent friends that you don’t get a chance to see — you really gotta make an effort.”

Related: Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments: Photos Finding her happily ever after! Jenna Bush Hager’s life has never been far from the public’s mind — and fans are still intrigued by the former first daughter’s personal life, marriage and role as a mother. Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Bush first caught the nation’s attention when their late grandfather, former President George […]

As a result of their daughters’ friendship — and their own connection — Bush Hager and Guthrie enjoyed a weekend at the Colony Palm Beach with their eldest children.

“The weekend looks better through rose-colored glasses,” Bush Hager captioned a series of Instagram photos on Sunday, February 4, from the vacation. “Also, rosé glasses 💕☀️,” Guthrie replied in the comments section.

In one photo, the mother-daughter foursome smiled while soaking up the Florida sunshine. Guthrie and her daughter, Vale, wore sundresses, while Bush Hager donned a sleeveless turtleneck top, and her daughter Mila was wrapped in a towel.

Related: Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman's Relationship Timeline Today and always! Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, tied the knot in 2014 and have been going strong ever since. The Today show coanchor has admitted that her work schedule as a morning news host could’ve been an obstacle to finding love. “It’s amazing that you could get married getting up at 3 […]

A second photo showed the group at the beach under a giant cabana while sitting in matching red and white striped chairs. Bush Hager also shared a sun-kissed snap of both girls playing in the ocean.

The journalist later posted a video of Mila learning to surf, which Bush Hager opted out of doing herself. “She wanted me to surf,” Bush Hager told Kotb, 59, noting she “couldn’t [have] done” what Mila did on the surfboard when she was that young.

Hoda, who has two daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, joked that she was “fine, not jealous” about the getaway.