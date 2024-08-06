Jenna Bush Hager Announces Birth of Sister Barbara’s Second Baby

Jenna Bush Hager is a proud aunt!

The Today With Hoda & Jenna co-host announced via Instagram on Monday, August 5, that her twin sister, Barbara Bush, has welcomed her second child.

“My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!” Jenna, 42, gushed, posting photos of herself feeding the newborn, Barbara cradling him and a close-up of a wee, sleeping Edward.

“Sweetest little new cuzzie,” the sisters’ cousin, Lauren Bush Lauren, wrote in the comments, while one of Jenna’s followers enthused, “Oh my goodness!!!!! He is too cute!! Congrats to the whole family! She’s the queen of secret pregnancies!”

Us Weekly reported in September 2021 that Barbara and her husband, screenwriter Craig Coyne, had secretly become parents for the first time with the arrival of daughter Cora.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” George W. Bush and Laura Bush told Us in a statement at the time, noting that the baby was born in Maine.

The former president, 78, became a grandpa in 2013 when Jenna gave birth to her daughter Mila, now 11. Jenna is also the mother of Poppy, 8, and Hal, 5, with her husband, Henry Hager.

The journalist married Hager, 46, in 2008 in Texas. As for Barbara, the activist wed Coyne 10 years later in Maine.

“My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married … ,” Jenna said via Instagram after Barbara’s October 2018 nuptials. “It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!). Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I’m so proud to be [her] sister.”

Before welcoming Cora, Barbara doted on her nieces and nephew. When Hal was born in August 2019, the Yale University grad visited Jenna with “donuts and tacos” in hand.

The siblings have a close connection and penned a joint memoir in 2017 titled Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life. “We’ve always known how lucky we are to have a partner in everything we’ve done in our lives,” Jenna told Parade at the time. “We’ve always had someone to enjoy experiences with. We always had each other even on days that were scary. That’s one of the reasons we wrote this ode to sisterhood. … Barbara has spent her career helping people. Watching her navigate life with this open heart is a really beautiful thing to witness. The fact that I get to be her sister makes me so proud.”

