One mom’s trash is … another daughter’s art project! Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her daughters gave her a hard time when they found out she was throwing away their artwork.

“I was putting Mila to bed and she said, ‘I have to talk to you about something,’” Bush Hager, 41, told Today With Hoda & Jenna cohost Hoda Kotb on Wednesday, May 24, of her eldest daughter’s bedtime interrogation. (The TV personality shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3, with husband Henry Hager.) “She said, ‘I know that you threw out my mirror that I made at camp. And I saw it in the trash can. And I don’t appreciate it.’” Mila added that her younger sister was also upset.

“‘I talked to Poppy yesterday at breakfast, and she doesn’t appreciate that you throw out her art, so stop,’” the NBC star recalled Mila telling her. “‘Now, if you see a piece of paper that has scribble on it, you can throw it out. But the things that are precious to Poppy and me, they are hurting our feelings.’” Bush Hager, for her part, told her eldest child that she understood — and she told the cameras that she plans to honor her daughter’s request.

“Sometimes when my life feels out of control, throwing away my kids’ stuff feels really good,” the former first daughter explained. “When the world is out of control, when weird things are happening in the news, I just put on Shakira and clean out my kids’ rooms. But I’m gonna stop!”

As for her reaction to her eldest daughter’s chastising? “I felt shame,” Bush Hager quipped. “My own child shamed me and I feel guilty about it!”

Bush Hager regularly shares silly and sweet anecdotes about her children on Today, but in December 2022, it was Mila’s turn to go on-air and share some TMI tidbits about her mom.

“One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants. And you changed your pajamas!” Mila quipped at the time, much to Kotb’s delight.

Bush Hager, for her part, attempted to get her daughter off-camera, joking, “I love her so much but it’s time for her to go because she’s already dropped one truth bomb, so who knows what’s coming.”

Still, Mila had time for one more “truth bomb” before making her departure. “She never wears underwear,” the little girl announced.

“OK, goodbye!” Bush Hager said while everyone laughed.