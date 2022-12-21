Out of the mouths of babes! Jenna Bush Hager‘s 9-year-old daughter, Mila, made a special appearance on the Today show — and discussed her mom’s preference for going commando.

The little girl stopped by the set on Wednesday, December 21, to spill some secrets about her mother, 41, to Hoda Kotb. “One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila exclaimed at one point. “You changed your pajamas!”

Kotb, 58, then asked Mila if she had any other “truth bombs” to drop. “Hmm,” Mila began. “She never wears underwear.” Bush Hager then said it was time for her daughter to go. “OK, goodbye!” she joked.

Mila then added, “She’s not wearing it right now! I saw her change!”

Earlier this year, Bush Hager made headlines when Kotb revealed that her cohost often goes without undergarments. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” the Oklahoma native quipped in November, explaining she’d recently learned about her colleague’s preferences in the dressing room. “I just had a little shock with it!”

The University of Texas at Austin graduate defended her choice, saying that she thinks going without makes “a more pretty silhouette,” adding that it cuts down on laundry. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!” the journalist — who shares Mila, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, with husband Henry Hager — explained. “[Hoda asked me], ‘Do you wash your clothes?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing your jeans with you.”

Later in the month, Bush Hager revealed that she didn’t even change her ways for a dinner with King Charles III. “There was fish. We were in Scotland so there was some sort of Scottish fare,” she recalled during a November episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It wasn’t drafty. There were fires everywhere. It was black-tie and the men were wearing kilts.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if she wore “undies” for the event, the Sisters First coauthor shook her head. “It was a beautiful, tight dress,” she explained. “It would have shown!”

Though Bush Hager’s underwear hack is all about smooth lines, Kotb and fellow Today anchor Savannah Guthrie aren’t on board. “[It’s] gross,” Kotb exclusively told Us Weekly in November, while Guthrie, 50, noted she doesn’t plan to adopt the trick for herself.

“First of all, I take the panty lines, OK?” Kotb joked. “I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”

Guthrie, for her part, added: “I don’t care. Who’s looking at our butts?”