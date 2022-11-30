Jenna Bush Hager: I Went Commando During Dinner With King Charles III

Staying smooth. Jenna Bush Hager recently revealed that she rarely wears underwear — and she didn’t even change her ways for a dinner with King Charles III.

“There was fish. We were in Scotland so there was some sort of Scottish fare,” the Today show anchor, 41, recalled during the Tuesday, November 29, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It wasn’t drafty. There were fires everywhere. It was black-tie and the men were wearing kilts.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if she wore “undies” that evening, the Texas native shook her head. “It was a beautiful, tight dress,” the Sisters First coauthor exclaimed. “It would have shown!”

Earlier this month, Hoda Kotb revealed that she’d recently learned her Today cohost often goes without underwear. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” the Peabody Award winner, 58, quipped during the November 16 episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna. “I just had a little shock with it!”

The children’s book author explained that she and her coworker were changing in a shared dressing room earlier that day when she noticed that Bush Hager didn’t have any undergarments on underneath her outfit.

The University of Texas at Austin graduate defended her preferences, saying: “I think it makes a more pretty silhouette.” She added: “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it! … [Hoda asked me], ‘Do you wash your clothes?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing your jeans with you.”

During her WWHL appearance, Bush Hager joked that her parents — former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush — were “not thrilled” to learn about her love of going commando. She also noted that Kotb was actually the person who volunteered the information. “People think I shared that with the world,” the Ana’s Story author said.

Kotb, for her part, defended her colleague’s preferences, telling Cohen: “She doesn’t have any panty lines and all those things that you need to worry about!”

The Oklahoma native was somewhat less circumspect earlier this month, exclusively telling Us Weekly that it’s “gross” that Bush Hager doesn’t wear underwear. “First of all, I take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”

Savannah Guthrie added that she had no plans to adopt the commando method for herself. “I don’t care, [about panty lines],” the NBC journalist told Us. “Who’s looking at our butts?”