The Most Comfortable Celeb-Loved Underwear

We know that, for most people, splurging on fashion means buying designer bags, shoes and statement pieces. But have you ever thought about making a more serious investment in your underwear? You wear it every day, so why not choose something actually comfortable?

High-quality underwear is likely to feel better, last longer and look way cuter. Everything about it can lead to an upgrade in your quality of life. Plus, who doesn’t want to wear the same brand Jennifer Aniston and other A-list celebs wear?

Hanky Panky is one of the hottest lingerie brands you can shop, and once you experience the difference, you’ll never want to go back. Upgrading your underwear is especially important when it comes to pieces like thongs, which are pretty much known for being uncomfortable. Hanky Panky is changing that stereotype!

Our latest obsession is the Printed Signature Lace Original Rise Thong. It comes in one size (fits sizes 4-14 best), so you don’t have to play a guessing game when ordering, and it comes in so many fun colors and prints. Even better? It’s literally known as “The World’s Most Comfortable Thong®.” Finally, you can eliminate VPL (visible panty line) without setting yourself up to struggle throughout the day!

It even pays to be a Hanky Panky fan. Sign up for Hanky Panky Rewards to earn Panky Points when you shop thongs and more so you can receive exclusive discounts. Every purchase will feel that much more amazing when you see you get to donate 1% of your purchase to a nonprofit of your choice at checkout!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

