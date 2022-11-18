While Jenna Bush Hager proudly goes commando to eliminate visible panty lines, fellow Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie do not share the same mindset.

“[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 18, of her 40-year-old cohost’s underwear hack, while Guthrie, 50, proclaimed she would not adopt the trick for herself.

Kotb, 58, announced during the Wednesday, November 16, Today broadcast that she recently found out that Bush Hager — who joined the NBC morning show in 2019 — does not wear underwear underneath her outfits.

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette,” the Sisters First author said on Wednesday, defending her wardrobe hack. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it! … [Hoda asked me], ‘Do you wash your clothes?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ But it’s also not like I’m sharing your jeans with you.”

Kotb and Guthrie meanwhile, are willing to embrace any potential undergarment bumps for the sake of wearing underwear.

“First of all, I take the panty lines, OK?” the Oklahoma native joked to Us. “I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”

Guthrie, for her part, added: “I don’t care. Who’s looking at our butts?”

The Australia native further noted that she’s tired of Bush Hager constantly exchanging garments ever since the commando reveal.

“You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Guthrie told Us, while promoting her upcoming Starting From Scratch With Savannah holiday special. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!”

Kotb has even asked her 4th Hour Today cohost about her looks, noting she’ll proudly say, “[They’re] Savannah’s.”

Kotb and Guthrie — who cohost the first hour of Today on weekday mornings —are more focused on their ever-growing résumés rather than a potential panty line. The duo will cohost NBC’s broadcast of the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs later this month. As the two broadcasters get into the merry spirit ahead of the holiday season, they are opening up to Us about what they are grateful for in their lives.

“I’m thankful for seasons. I’m thankful for the promise of renewal. I’m thankful for redemption and forgiveness and grace and I actually think that’s what [the holiday season] is all about,” Guthrie told Us on Friday. “So I think the way that life can restart every single day if you just want it to [and] I think that’s a beautiful promise and one of the best things about being human.”

Kotb — who called her pal’s remarks “amazing” — also reflected on the “new beginnings” that the changing seasons bring.

“I’m just thankful for the freshness of trying something new and the courage to try something new and I wanna teach my girls that to risk it, roll the dice [and] go for it,” the I Really Needed This Today author said, referring to daughters Hope and Haley. “Like, you know, you get one right around the sun. That’s it. So while we’re here, like, let’s do it.”

Guthrie is also excited to learn new culinary skills this holiday season thanks to a special November 30 episode of her Starting from Scratch program.

“It’s so fun. It’s the ironic ‘I have a cooking show and I can’t cook,’ but we have a special for the holidays for people and there are a lot of us out there that really don’t know their way around the kitchen and are intimidated,” the former attorney explained to Us about teaming up with chef Marcus Samuelsson for a Today segment. “So, it’s fun. It’s just three easy little recipes that you can make.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC on November 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp