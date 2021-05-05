Shoppers Are Calling These Popular No-Show Thongs ‘Perfection’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that underwear preferences vary from person to person. Some people love changing up their go-to undies depending on their #OOTD, but many of Us prefer to wear thongs, thongs and nothing but thongs! It makes sense, right? Thongs can help to eliminate panty lines, and they may actually be far more comfortable than basic bikini panties or hipster-style briefs.

Of course, all thongs are built differently, and some are far easier to wear than others. If you’re looking for the perfect everyday thongs to rock comfortably and deliver on all of the seamless, no-show benefits, this set from Wetopkim is undoubtedly the one to buy right now!

Get the Wetopkim Women’s Seamless Cotton Breathable Stretch Thongs for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

These thongs are super stretchy and breathable, and shoppers are literally dubbing them “perfection”! They basically feel like a second-skin when you wear them thanks to the thin cotton material. They come in a pack that boasts five staple shades, including a nude panty that you can team with lighter bottoms.

What we love most about these thongs just may be the thicker straps on the sides. This makes them more comfortable than other competitors on the market, and helps smooth you out and make any garment you’re wearing appear more flattering! The scalloped-edge design can also make them look more seamless with tighter ensembles, which is always a major plus.

Shoppers are obsessed, and say they love to wear these thongs underneath tight bottoms such leggings, yoga pants and more. In fact, some have even compared these thongs to similar styles from Victoria’s Secret and claim that these are far superior — especially for their more affordable price point. If you’ve been on the hunt for a truly seamless thong, reviewers say that these undies are the real deal!

