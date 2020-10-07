Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The search for the perfect pair of leggings is a long and arduous one. Every time you think you’ve hit it right, suddenly a hole appears, you realize they’re not squat-proof or they leave you in a pool of sweat. It’s hard enough to find a pair that’s actively flattering, but all of these other issues make the search seem futile!

Our top place to find inspiration when we feel like we’ve hit a dead end? Celebrity Instagrams. Top stars don’t need to mess around with lackluster leggings, and when they’re actually promoting them because they love them so much, we know we’ve struck gold. This time around, that gold came from Kylie Jenner’s Stories, where she promoted multiple pairs of anti-cellulite leggings. And that was our cue to open up Amazon StyleSnap!

Get the A AGROSTE Tummy Control Ruched Butt Lifting Textured Leggings starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

StyleSnap is a tool you can use to upload a photo or screenshot of a celeb’s (or anyone’s) outfit and be presented with a list of similar (or exactly the same) options to buy right on Amazon. You can do this on Amazon’s mobile app or right on the site. When we saw Jenner’s Stories, we knew the originals would probably sell out fast, but StyleSnap found us a practically identical design. A fan-favorite too — look at all of those reviews!

These A AGROSTE leggings are a must for anyone looking to show off a perfect peach booty. They’re ruched in back, and the overall scrunch texture of the material is super flattering and has a lifting effect. It’s also super stretchy and moisture-wicking! These leggings also get extra points for being high-waisted, which is always a plus for accentuating your figure.

Get the A AGROSTE Tummy Control Ruched Butt Lifting Textured Leggings starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

These leggings are available in tons of different colors, from solids, to tie-dyes, to stripes. There are capri versions available too if you want a cropped fit. As for sizing, we love the inclusive range that A AGROSTE offers. These leggings go from a small to a 4XL!

And that’s how the story ends. We’ll all live happily ever after, finally having found the perfect pair of leggings for both in and out of the gym. Thank you to our fashion fairy godmother, Jenner, and Amazon for making it happen!

Get the A AGROSTE Tummy Control Ruched Butt Lifting Textured Leggings starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more leggings here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!