Are more mini cast members in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s future? Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese exclusively shared their plans with Us Weekly.

“I would definitely have another one,” the Couples Therapy alum, 34, said while promoting season 4 of the show. “I would have to talk to my husband, [Christopher Buckner,] because he seems to only want two, but I would love to have another one. Maybe not now.”

The Celebrity Fear Factor alum is already the mother of sons CJ, 2, and Cameron, 1 month, telling Us that she’d consider having more when they are 5 and 2, respectively. “I’m not writing it out completely,” Cortese explained. “Because I love babies, and I love my family.”

For now, Cortese has a full plate with her newborn at home. “It’s definitely been an adjustment,” she said. “We are getting into our own little routine. … CJ has been such a little helper with Cameron. It’s going good.”

Farley, 35, shares daughter, Leilani, 6, and son Greyson, 5, with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, and doesn’t see herself giving them any younger siblings.

The Snooki & JWoww alum, who got engaged to Zack Clayton in February, told Us, “I want to borrow [Cortese’s] baby. It’s like, I want all the newborns. I hope Nicole [“Snooki” Polizzi] has another too. When it comes to me being 36 … I think I’m done.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino most recently became a parent, welcoming his now-1-week-old son, Romeo, with Lauren Sorrentino. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio told Us that the new dad, 38, will be most shocked by the “lack of sleep” in his early fatherhood days. (DelVecchio, 40, has daughter Amabella, 8, with Amanda Markert.)

“He’s so happy,” the Double Shot at Love alum added. “I’m so happy for him. This is, like, all he really wanted. It’s, like, the last piece of this puzzle.”

Since Romeo’s arrival, costar Angelina Pivarnick’s baby fever “comes and goes.” The New York, 34, told Us, “I’m going to be 35 [this month.] So I’m getting older. … I mean, eventually, I’m going to have kids though.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s 4 season airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi