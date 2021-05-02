Deena Cortese’s darling has arrived! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star gave birth to baby No. 2, Cameron Theo, on Saturday, May 1.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of four,” the New Jersey native, 34, captioned a hospital photo via Instagram on Sunday, May 2. “He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love. Our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow.”

In October 2020, the MTV personality shared her pregnancy news. “We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner No. 2 May 1, 2021,” Cortese captioned Instagram photos with husband Christopher Buckner and their 2-year-old son, CJ. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES. I’m pregnant.”

The Couples Therapy alum shared the sex of her little one the following month with the help of a blue cake. “Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother,” the then-pregnant star captioned an Instagram video in November 2020.

“Sooo exciting, congrats mawma,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the social media upload at the time, while Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote, “Best news.”

Cortese became a mom in January 2019 when CJ arrived. She later revealed that she found her second pregnancy was “much different” than her first.

“With CJ, from the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there,” the reality star explained in a December 2020 Instagram slideshow. “Sick from the moment I found out until around week 15. After week 15, he didn’t go unnoticed. He was kicking me and letting me know, ‘Hey, I’m in here!’ And as you all know, CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham.”

As for baby No. 2, Cortese added at the time: “Cameron has been so different for the first 18 weeks. Some days, I’d forget I was even pregnant. A little tired, but for the most part super normal. I just started feeling him this past week but he’s very calm in there lol. Some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is, heart beating at a strong 145-150. I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself.”

She and Buckner, 32, got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot the following year. Cortese exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018 that her husband wants to “have three” children.

“I would be fine with two, but the more the merrier, right?” she said at the time.