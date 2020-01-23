Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 3-year-old son, Greyson, is still learning how to get along with his 5-year-old sister, Meilani — and that’s OK!

“I am an only child so I’ll never get it,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, captioned a Wednesday, January 22, Instagram video of her kids. “These two fight the hardest and love each other endlessly, all in the same breath. @greysonmathews go-to move for waking @meilanimathews is hulk smash.”

In the social media footage, the toddler shook his sleeping sister’s shoulders. “Sissy, wake up,” he said.

When the little one smacked Meilani’s back, the reality star said from behind the camera: “No, don’t punch sissy.”

One of the Rules According to JWoww’s Instagram followers slammed Greyson’s behavior in the comments, and the MTV personality clapped back. “I am encouraging my son to help wake his sister for school,” she replied. “He gets joy out of helping me and helping his sister. He also is learning what he can and can’t do. One being hitting. I can reassure you, almost every parent will deal with this issue, because it’s called life. I posted it because it’s a brother learning boundaries with his sister but also excited to wake her for school. You, on the other hand, want to encourage problems when there are none.”

The New York native went on to ask, “You want to spew negativity and just talk shit because why? R u bored? Ur thrive not selling? Husband cheating? You go, girl! Teach those parents on the internet how to parent so u can feel good about yourself.”

Farley and her now ex-husband, Roger Mathews, welcomed Meilani and Greyson in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The former couple announced their split two years after their son’s birth, and the Snooki & JWoww alum has since moved on with Zach Carpinello.

The professional wrestler, 25, celebrated his birthday last month with members of the Jersey Shore cast, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), as well as Vinny Guadagnino. “When 24 turns 25,” Farley captioned a group photo via Instagram at the time, referencing Carpinello’s nickname.