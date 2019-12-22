A cause for celebration! Jenni “JWoww” Farley commemorated her boyfriend Zack Carpinello’s 25th birthday with Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on Saturday, December 21.

“When 24 turns 25 celebrating at @thebutchersblocknj,” the 33-year-old Jersey Shore star wrote alongside a group snap via Instagram at the New Jersey restaurant.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who made headlines for her decision to not return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation earlier this month, sent love in the comments section, writing, “WELP I LOVE YOU ALL❤️🔥.”

Farley and Carpinello were first linked in April 2019 following her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3. While the couple split in October after Carpinello was caught flirting withAngelina Pivarnick on an episode of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they were back on by the end of the month.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” the wrestler gushed about the MTV personality on December 4 via Instagram. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”

Mathews, for his part, approves of his ex-wife’s relationship.

“We have been getting along great and are coparenting with no issues,” Mathews, 44, told Us earlier this month. “Also, we went to the kids’ Christmas play together last week — the kids, Jenni, Zack and I. The kids are happy, Jenni and Zack are happy and I couldn’t be happier.”

The former spouses won’t be celebrating Christmas together, however.

“It doesn’t look like we will be spending Christmas together,” Mathews told Us. “I have the kids Christmas Eve till noon on Christmas Day. Then I’ll be dropping them off to Jenni.”

Farley and Mathews called it quits in September 2018 after three years of marriage.