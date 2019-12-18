Solo celebration. Roger Mathews revealed his Christmas will be a little different this year and it won’t include his ex-wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“It doesn’t look like we will be spending Christmas together,” Mathews, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 17.

The former flames will each have time with their children — daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3 — but they won’t be together.

“I have the kids Christmas Eve till noon on Christmas Day,” he explained. “Then I’ll be dropping them off to Jenni.”

Even though the two won’t be celebrating the holidays under one roof, Mathews and the Jersey Shore star, who finalized their divorce in August, are handling their coparenting duties with ease.

“We have been getting along great and are coparenting with no issues,” the Maine native told Us. “Also, we went to the kids’ Christmas play together last week — the kids, Jenni, [her boyfriend] Zack [Carpinello] and I. The kids are happy, Jenni and Zack are happy and I couldn’t be happier.”

Mathews and the reality star were married for nearly three years — they wed in 2015 — before Farley, 33, filed for divorce in September 2018. The split was messy, with Farley getting a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband after their breakup, but the former couple are now focused on their children and are on the same page.

Farley spoke about the divorce on the October 31 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “We were talking about regrets earlier — I’ve been thinking about the biggest one,” Farley said on the episode, which led Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to ask if she was referring to Mathews, which Farley confirmed.

“I’m going through it with the divorce. It’s been almost a year since I filed,” Farley continued. “When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

After seeing what his ex said on the reality series, Matthews opened up to Us in November about their split. “You don’t spend almost a decade of your life with only one person then just never care about them again. You can act like you do but you’re probably lying,” Mathews said in an exclusive statement to Us on November 1. “Hatred spawns from love.”

Farley began dating wrestler Carpinello after splitting from Mathews, confirming their relationship in April. The two split in October, but they have since gotten back together, sources confirmed to Us.

