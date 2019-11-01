Weighing in. Roger Mathews has responded following Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s comments about their divorce on the Thursday, October 31, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“You don’t spend almost a decade of your life with only one person then just never care about them again. You can act like you do but you’re probably lying,” Mathews, 44, said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Friday, November 1. “Hatred spawns from love.”

Farley, 34, has held back commenting on her split from Mathews on the reality show in order to protect their kids, Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3. However, on the latest episode, she broke down to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“We were talking about regrets earlier — I’ve been thinking about the biggest one,” she said. When Polizzi, 31, asked if her roommate was referring to Mathews, she replied yes.

“I’m going through it with the divorce. It’s been almost a year since I filed,” Farley continued. “When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage. While the split did briefly become messy, they are now on the same page, focusing on their children. The divorce was finalized in August.

In April, Farley went public with wrestler Zack Carpinello, introducing him to her roommates; the two split earlier this month after she saw him flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, they have since gotten back together, but sources confirmed to Us.

“She’s met a terrific guy who I’ve met several times,” Mathews said of 24-year-old Carpinello. “I hope they can learn the communication skills we were lacking.”

