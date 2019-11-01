



Getting emotional. Jenni “JWoww” Farley got very honest during the Thursday, October 31, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, opening up for the first time on the show about her divorce from Roger Mathews.

“We were talking about regrets earlier — I’ve been thinking about the biggest one,” she told Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during the episode. When the 31-year-old asked if Farley was referring to Mathews, she said yes.

“I’m going through it with the divorce. It’s been almost a year since I filed,” the Filthy Couture designer, 34, continued. “When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

Polizzi then assured her BFF that Mathews, 44, “is the f–king worst” and reminded Farley, “You always knew it wasn’t right.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018. The pair share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, who have remained both of their focus although the split has become messy. The divorce was finalized in August, but for the most part, Farley has stayed mum on the split while filming, in order to protect her kids.

“It’s just really hard,” she admitted to Polizzi, adding that her kids are now her “bliss” as she’s “suffering” every day through the pain. “It’s more than exhausting — it can mentally break someone. I just want peace.”

In April, Farley went public with wrestler Zack Carpinello but the two split earlier this month after an episode aired that revealed his flirting with Angelina Pivarnick. Following the breakup, Mathews shared his reaction exclusively to Us Weekly.

“I want peace with my ex-wife for my kids and if there is turmoil in her life and in her household, it’s just not a good thing for our children, so I wish nothing but the best for her,” he said on October 11. “I wish them all well and I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I’m focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards.”

On October 20, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Carpinello and Farley were back together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.