In it together! Jennifer Lopez and her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, bonded before their Super Bowl LIV halftime performance.

“These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night,” the Grammy nominee, 50, captioned a Monday, February 3, Instagram video. “All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

In the sweet footage, the actress gave her preteen a kiss on the forehead and pulled her in for a long hug.

The Hustlers star, who shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, performed with Shakira during the Sunday, February 2, game before her daughter joined them onstage. Emme sang a rendition of her mom’s “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” into a gold microphone while rocking a white dress and matching combat boots.

Alex Rodriguez’s daughters couldn’t have been prouder of their future stepsister. “My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang,” Ella, 11, told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It was really good.”

Natasha, 15, added, “It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I’m so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic. My favorite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.”

Anthony, 51, praised Emme as well, writing on Instagram: “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours.”

Lopez welcomed her and the actor’s twins in 2008. As for Rodriguez, 44, the former professional baseball player shares Natasha and Ella with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

He and the “On the Floor” singer got engaged in March 2019. “She said yes,” the athlete captioned a close-up Instagram shot holding his fiancée’s hand at the time.