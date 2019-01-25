Raising her daughter right! Jennifer Lopez revealed that Emme, 10, might never want to get married — and the singer is glad.

“I grew up with the fairy tale, ‘A prince is going save you,’ ‘Wait for true love and that’s what makes you happy,’ ‘If you’re not married, you’re not happy,'” Lopez, 49, admitted to Red in a cover story published Thursday, January 24. “Well, let me tell you, my daughter is eons above me already. She said to me when she was 8, ‘I don’t know if I want to get married, mommy.'”

The Golden Globe nominee’s response: “When she said that I was like, ‘YES!’ because I’ve been teaching her to love herself since she was little,” Lopez said.

The mother of two, who shares Emme and her twin, Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, also opened up to the outlet about how motherhood has changed her.

“Once I had my kids, I realized I had to be better, I had to do better,” Lopez said. “So I started doing a lot of work on myself. I started searching spiritually [sic], religion, all of it. Self-help, life coach, meditation, yoga, more meditation, different types of working out, just trying to find how do I be the best me? You’ve taken the knocks so your kids can be better, right?”

The Second Act star welcomed her twins in 2008, and she and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, have blended their families. The former Yankees player, 43, shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez revealed to Us Weekly exclusively what his children call Jennifer in September 2018. “We still use first names,” he said. “It’s still in style!”

