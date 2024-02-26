Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Duggar Welcome Their 2nd Baby

Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar, has given birth to baby No. 2.

“Welcome to the world our dearest little Brielle Grace!! You have already brought so much joy into our lives! We love you beyond what words can say and are SO very thankful for our two little girls. 🥹💖,” read a joint Instagram caption shared by Jeremiah, 25, and Hannah, 28, on Sunday, February 25.

The upload included two photos of baby Brielle, one of which was a close-up of her face as she slept.

The couple announced Hannah’s pregnancy in November 2023. “Life just keeps getting sweeter! 🤍 #thebestdays #sograteful,” they captioned an Instagram post of their family alongside a sonogram photo.

Jeremiah and Hannah are already parents of daughter Brynley. They confirmed in August 2022, just five months after their wedding, that they were expecting their first child, and their baby girl was born on Christmas Day that December.

“After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!” the pair gushed via Instagram in January 2023. “Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in.”

Prior to the birth of their second child, Jeremiah and Hannah celebrated Brynley’s first birthday in December 2023. “My darling baby girl, I’m not sure how it’s already been a year since we got to hold you in our arms for the very first time,” Hannah captioned an Instagram picture of her daughter wearing a crown on her special day. “You’ve brought so much joy into our lives!”

Hannah went on to detail some of her favorite things about her daughter. “I love how your eyes sparkle,” she wrote. “I love that your hair is getting curly like your daddy’s. I love your excitement when you learn how to do something new for the first time. I love how you crawl to the door as fast as you can every time Jer heads to work because you want to go with him. I love hearing your sweet voice say ‘Momma.’ I love your slobbery kisses and snuggly hugs. I love your personality and I can’t wait for all of the adventures we’re going to have together this next year.”

She concluded: “I love you, Brynley Noelle. Happy 1st Birthday!”

In his own Instagram post, Jeremiah wrote, “Happy first birthday, sweet girl! Your daddy loves you so much!”

Jeremiah — who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 11th child — and Hannah tied the knot in March 2022 following a three-month engagement.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” they exclusively told Us Weekly of their nuptials at the time. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams and desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”