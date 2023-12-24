Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have revealed the name of their fifth baby: George Augustine Seewald.

“I think it suits him well,” Duggar, 31, said in a Sunday, December 24, YouTube video, noting it was one of their top “contenders” for a boy’s name.

Once Seewald, 28, told his mother, Guinn, the baby’s moniker, she shared a surprising coincidence.

“I was just about to read [your] children St. George and the Dragon,” the proud grandma quipped. “We were gonna read about courage and bravery and responsibility, too. Because remember it’s his responsibility to protect the town?”

George’s middle name, Augustine, is inspired by the Florida town of St. Augustine. “I think it sounds like a strong name,” Duggar added in a voiceover. “I think the name fits.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum gave birth on Tuesday, December 19.

“The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me,” she gushed in a Saturday, December 23, YouTube video about childbirth. “Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you’re processing. It’s been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions.”

Duggar had her mother, Michelle, in the delivery room with her and Seewald. Several of her siblings, including older sister Jana, came to meet George shortly after his birth.

George is Duggar and Seewald’s rainbow baby after they suffered a miscarriage one year earlier. The pair, who wed in 2014, are parents to four older children: Spurgeon, 8, Henry, 6, Ivy, 4, and Fern, 2.

The big siblings were equally excited to meet their baby brother.

“Just when you think your heart can’t get any more full as a parent, you see your bigger kids loving on the newborn baby and your heart just swells with emotion,” Duggar added in her Sunday video. “It’s the sweetest thing to witness.”

Duggar and Seewald have since brought George home from the hospital. (He is their second baby to be born in a hospital behind Fern.)

“Fern thinks baby George is HER BABY,” Duggar jokingly wrote onscreen alongside footage of the kids greeting the infant at home. “Going to have to practice sharing. … I’ve never seen a child more in love with a baby. Absolutely melts my heart! She’s so proud of her new [role] as big sister.”

Duggar announced her fifth pregnancy in September, noting via Instagram Story that she was “thankful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby.”