How Jessica Biel Is Supporting Pregnant Beverley Mitchell Ahead of 3rd Baby

From costars to confidants! Beverley Mitchell gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about the support she’s received from Jessica Biel amid her pregnancy.

“We don’t have to talk all the time, but when we do, it’s always great and heartfelt and I always leave the conversation feeling uplifted and full,” the country singer, 39, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly of her former 7th Heaven costar, 38. “She’s been very supportive and very excited. She’s a phenomenal friend, and I’m very grateful for our friendship.”

The California native announced in March that she and her husband, Michael Cameron, have a third little one on the way after previously miscarrying twins. “We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!”

The actress went on to write at the time: “Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT.”

Biel was a “very strong presence” both after Mitchell’s 2018 loss and her “joyous” news two years later.

“She always checks on me … to make sure I’m sane,” the “Angel” singer said. “She knows how much I love being a hermit. So she’s like, ‘OK, wait, what are you seeing? Are you talking to people? Are we OK? Are you fine?’”

While Mitchell has experienced a few “health hiccups” ahead of baby No. 3’s arrival, from a skin cancer diagnosis, a placenta accreta scare and a scheduled C-section due to a thin uterine wall, Biel has been “worried” about her friend’s health and offering assistance throughout her pregnancy. “She’s a very wonderful support system,” Mitchell gushed.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne