Jessica Simpson ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ for Sister Ashlee Simpson’s Pregnancy

A proud aunt! Jessica Simpson is excited for her sister, Ashlee Simpson, to welcome her third child to the family.

“I couldn’t be happier for my favorite person on the planet!!!” the “With You” singer, 39, commented on her sister’s pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Thursday, April 30. “This family of 5 over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX, and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family. Auntie of 3!!! This is hands down the most exciting news I could possibly imagine!!!”

Earlier that day, Ashlee, 35, revealed that she and her husband, Evan Ross, are expecting their second child together.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” the “Pieces of Me” singer captioned a photo of herself and Ross, 31, holding a positive pregnancy test. “Baby No. 3.”

The couple tied the knot in August 2014 at Ross’ mother Diana Ross‘ estate in Connecticut. Ashlee and the Hunger Games actor are the parents of their 4-year-old daughter Jagger. The “Boyfriend” singer also shares son Bronx, 11, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

Ashlee told Us Weekly in October 2018 that she and Evan “definitely want another [child].” Evan added that the pair just needed to” figure out when it’s the right time.”

The “Autobiography” singer revealed one month earlier that coparenting with Wentz, 40, and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, has been “wonderful.” The Fall Out Boy bassist and Camper, 30, are the parents of son Saint, 5, and 23-month-old daughter Marvel.

Evan added, “I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that.”

Jessica, for her part, is married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. The couple are the parents of daughter Maxwell, 8, son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie Mae, 13 months. Earlier this year, Ashlee showed her support for the release of Jessica’s candid memoir, Open Book, which detailed the “Sweetest Sin” singer’s struggles with past relationships, alcoholism and sexual abuse as a child.

“I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!” the Ashlee and Evan alum wrote via Instagram in February. “It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a #1 best selling author.”

Jessica also gave her sister a shout-out for standing by her side. “I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY. I love you, ” she wrote at the time.