Sister, sister! Ashlee Simpson couldn’t be prouder of her big sister, Jessica Simpson, after the singer and actress released her memoir, Open Book, earlier this month.

“I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!” Ashlee, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 16. “It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a #1 best selling author 😜”

The “Free Will” singer, 39, who opened up about her past relationships, struggles with alcoholism and experiencing sexual abuse as a child in the eye-opening book, gave her sister a shout-out, too.

“I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!!” the designer commented on Ashlee’s photo. “Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY 🦋 I love you 💚”

The Ashlee and Evan alum’s husband, Evan Ross, also showed his support for Jessica’s book success. “So amazing!! Congrats @jessicasimpson proud of you sis,” the Star alum, 31, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Jessica previously addressed her childhood abuse during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show on February 6 — and her goal to protect her younger sibling.

“So my sister would be there and I always wanted to protect my sister,” Jessica told host Dr. Mehmet Oz during the interview about the abuse that took place during sleepovers with a family friend’s daughter when they were both “5 or 6” years old. “So I would push her out of the way and get in the middle because I knew what was going to happen.”

The mother of three added: “I would rather the pain happen to me than to my sister. Even if I were to have another friend there, I would always make sure I would sleep next to the girl so she would never do it to anyone else.”

The Dukes of Hazard star told Us Weekly exclusively that even though a lot of the topics in her book are heavy, she hopes her openness will help her children have a better life.

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes – but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” the author told Us on February 10, of daughters Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, 10 months, and son Ace, 6, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson. “There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”