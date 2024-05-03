Jessie James Decker is not applying “pressure” to shed baby weight three months after giving birth to son Denver.

“I’ll be honest I really didn’t wanna post any of these Kittenish swim photos because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time,” James Decker, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 2, alongside poolside pics in her one of her brand’s bikinis. “Yes I know I just had a baby three months ago but it’s easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others. The pressure we put on our self [sic] is not realistic.”

James Decker and husband Eric Decker welcomed son Denver in February. They also share daughter Vivianne, 10, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

While the family has loved welcoming Denver into their brood, James Decker has made it clear that she is not in a hurry to shed the extra pregnancy pounds in a heartfelt “reminder” to herself and her social media followers.

“Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months,” the country singer added on Thursday. “And if you’re breast-feeding like me and your body needs to hold on to as much weight as possible to keep making milk, then let it.”

She continued, “Focus on that sweet new baby because that’s what it’s all about. Plenty of time to ‘get back’ when it’s time. But for now. Give yourself grace … you’re doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together.”

James Decker added another snap of herself in the orange swimsuit to her Instagram Story, noting she was “still supportive” of her fashion line.

During James Decker’s maternity leave, she’s been soaking in the snuggles with her newborn.

“These past few weeks have been special! The kids are so in love with their new baby brother,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “I knew the kids were going to be great with him but I didn’t know they would be this amazing.”

Amid James Decker’s postpartum recovery, many of her celebrity friends, including Jana Kramer and pregnant Jenna Dewan, praised her candor.

“You’re a beautiful woman and momma,” Kramer, 40, who welcomed third son Roman in November 2023, replied via Instagram comment on Thursday.

Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton, meanwhile, called James Decker an inspiration.

“Ok but you look absolutely fire pookie!!” Stanton, 34, commented, following Campbell and Jett Puckett’s viral TikTok trend. “You know I feel this and you’ve personally made me feel less alone during my postpartum journey, so thank you for that.”

Stanton welcomed third daughter Rosie, her first with husband Michael Fogel in January. (She shares Kinsley and Charlie with a previous partner.)