Jessie James Decker says her three kids couldn’t be happier after she and Eric Decker welcomed their fourth child.

“These past few weeks have been special! The kids are so in love with their new baby brother,” Jessie, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while chatting about her partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water. “I knew the kids were going to be great with him but I didn’t know they would be this amazing.”

Jessie gave birth to her and Eric’s fourth child, son Roman last month. “Our beautiful boy is here 💙 Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24 💙,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her husband, 36, snuggling Denver in the hospital. The couple, who wed in 2013, also share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr. 8, and Forrest, 5.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Jessie told Us of her kids’ new roles as older siblings. “They love and care so much about him.”

Just as her kids have adjusted to life with a new sibling, Jessie has taken to being a mother of four with ease. “Those first few weeks after you have a new baby are always an adjustment. But because this is my fourth, I definitely felt more prepared than ever,” she explained. “I breast-feed, so we’re up all night together which is really special and moments I wouldn’t trade for the world. So the main adjustment for me, personally, has been the sleep!”

After previously trying to convince Eric to get a vasectomy, Jessie teased that baby No. 4 will likely be her and the former NFL star’s last bundle of joy. “We feel very complete as a family of 6 and all I will tell you is there is a date on the calendar coming up very soon,” she shared.

In addition to taking care of a newborn, Jessie has been busy working on new music. Following her January collab with Logan Mize on “If You’re Up,” the country singer told Us fans can expect new tunes sooner than later.

“I just recorded a project and put the last vocal touches a week before I gave birth which is really special. I love that I’ve been able to record music during each pregnancy and share with each kid, ‘Hey, you were in mommy’s tummy when I sang this,’” she said. “This music project is one that just naturally happened and one of the coolest projects I’ve done. It’s going to show a very natural side to me vocally that I think people have been waiting for.”

Jessie has also worked on whipping up new family-friendly recipes through her partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water. She teamed up with the drink company to create three delicious dishes inspired by some of her “absolute favorite flavors.”

“When I’m creating new recipes, I like to think of a dish I know and love and then add an unexpected twist, which is why I had so much fun crafting these Waterloo-infused recipes,” she told Us. “As a busy mom of now four, I wanted to create recipes that are easy and quick to make at home and that my entire family finds delicious.”

Jessie’s Summer Berry Pancake Mini Muffins recipe includes Waterloo’s Summer Berry flavor, while her Tropical Shrimp Mango Salad features the Tropical Fruit-flavored drink.

“And, of course, a fried chicken dish … my southern roots run deep!” she said of her Razzy Crispy Fried Chicken & Sweet and Sour Glaze recipe. “So many of my favorite memories are around a dinner table with fried chicken. In Waterloo fashion, this fried chicken recipe focuses on big flavor — with a Waterloo Raspberry Nectarine glaze. The tartness of raspberry and the sweet, juicy notes of nectarine truly enhance the savory and crispy profile of fried chicken.”

See Jessie’s recipes on the Waterloo website.