Jessie James Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, decided it’s time for a vasectomy after welcoming baby No. 4.

When a user asked James Decker, 35, whether she got her “tubes removed” so that her husband “doesn’t [need to] get a vasectomy” in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, March 6, she replied, “He’s getting it handled in a couple of weeks. Don’t worry. I’ll keep you posted.”

Nearly one month earlier, the couple became the proud parents of four, welcoming son Denver to their crew. (The pair also share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.)

Decker, 36, who exchanged vows with James Decker in June 2013, has been open in the past about his hesitancy to go through with the operation.

In January 2022, the former NFL player exclusively told Us Weekly that “the papers are filled out” but he couldn’t get himself to follow through, saying, “It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel. I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.”

One year later, James Decker told Us that her spouse still “refuses to go make it permanent,” saying, “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it. He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

She added that if the pair were to have more children, “it’s always a blessing,” and noted that they weren’t “doing anything to truly prevent that.”

James Decker teased to Us in a July 2023 cover story that “anything is possible” when it comes to expanding their family, saying, “Every month I take a deep breath because I have no idea.”

The next month James Decker shared her pregnancy news via Instagram. “Good morning,” she captioned a video of herself in August 2023, where she showed off her growing baby bump while Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” was heard in the background.

Decker, for his part, was shocked when his wife shared the news with him. “[Eric] didn’t believe me, actually. He thought I was playing a joke on him … but I would never joke about something like this,” she told fans during an Instagram Story Q&A in August 2023. “He literally thought [my then-pregnant sister] Sydney peed on a stick and we were, like, messing with him.”

After telling Decker that she wasn’t pulling a prank on him, he became excited about their newest addition. “I was like, ‘I’m not joking. This is real,’” she said. “It was a shock for a while there, but then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. … We love kids, so we’re like, ‘Yeah!’”