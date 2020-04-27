Figuring this out. Jewel revealed that one of the hardest parts of the coronavirus quarantine is coparenting — especially for her son, Kase.

“It’s hard,” Jewel, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 24, while discussing her partnership with Beyond Meat. “He misses his dad, he can’t go see his dad right now because of stay-in [order]. So it does affect his life.”

The musician admitted that her son’s inability to see his father, Ty Murray, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2014, for long periods of time due to quarantine restrictions hasn’t been easy to explain.

“It definitely takes a lot of conversations to help him understand,” she told Us. “And then also just to know it’s OK to be sad. It is a sad thing.”

The Utah native revealed that she tries to remind 8-year-old Kase that “it could be a lot sadder,” so they instead focus on staying “grateful for what we have.”

When it comes to how much Jewel has told her little one about the current health crisis, she said that “he’s protected from the amount of fear and anxiety and uncertainty.”

“He knows that we have to stay in to protect people, but he’s OK. He’s also young, I think this is harder,” she explained. “My son’s 8 and he’s not very social. I’m not very social, so we’re having a pretty good time.”

She added: “There is sadness, but he doesn’t feel like his life is threatened. I think that’s important for all of our kids to feel. It builds empathy.”

While at home, the “Foolish Games” singer has been homeschooling Kase and bonding with him over music.

“We’ve been learning ‘Seven Nation Army.’ He plays drums. He’s a lot better at the drums than I am [with] the electric riff,” the Fixer Upper Mysteries star said. “But we have a little garage full of instruments downstairs and he and I are our own little garage band. It’s so fun.”

When it comes to homework and teaching, however, Jewel admitted that it’s a little less fun.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot for the teachers,” she revealed. “The amount parents are being expected to do right now, especially if [you have] multiple kids, is nearly insane.”

The duo have rallied in the kitchen while staying inside. And despite a few “hard moments,” they have been doing well during the coronavirus changes.

“We’ve been doing pretty good. Not every meal is a winner. I used to really try and make sure every meal was just, not gourmet, but very well balanced,” the “You Were Meant for Me” singer admitted. “There have been some corndog nights, there have been the pizza nights, there were also pizza lunches, there might have also been pizza breakfasts.”

The Ride With the Devil actress is just like Us. She’s learning on the fly and adapting to the quarantine lifestyle.

“It’s a whole new thing,” Jewel explained to Us. “That’s the weird thing about parenting, as soon as you have a grip on some developmental thing, it changes and you’re completely unprepared for a new developmental thing and you’re scrambling to figure it out.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Jewel has teamed up with Beyond Meat in partnership with their Feed A Million+ pledge. She has donated meals to Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 problem, to help aid her Never Broken Program with the Inspiring Children Foundation and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.