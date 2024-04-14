Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced on Saturday, April 13,that they suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

Duggar, 32, and Dillard, 35, revealed the stillbirth of their “beautiful baby girl,” sharing a personal photo of their daughter in a pink baby blanket on Instagram and writing, “💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

The Counting On alums continued: “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2014 during a TV wedding on 19 Kids and Counting, have three sons together — Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 21 months. Duggar also had a miscarriage in 2021 with son River Bliss.

“We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie 😭,” she shared on Saturday.

Friends, family and friends sent the couple supportive messages via Instagram comments and shared their condolences. Duggar’s sister Jinger Duggar wrote, “Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed.”

Jill’s cousin Amy Duggar King also shared, “Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. 💕 We love y’all so much.”

Jill and Dillard posted their statement and more photos in a blog post titled “Our First Daughter: Isla Marie.” In the pictures, the parents cradle their baby girl.

Jill and her family have distanced themselves from the Duggars in recent years, explaining on the January 10 episode of “The Unplanned Podcast” with Abby and Matt Howard that they haven’t spoken to her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, since her book, Counting the Cost, was released in September 2023.

“I’ve heard that they did [read it],” she said at the time of her tell-all memoir about growing up in their traditional Christian family. “I heard they, like, listened to it on audiobook or something. I don’t know. … They’re my parents and I’m gonna tread lightly.”

The Duggars’ controversial history was analyzed in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which was released last year. The doc took on the various scandals that have surrounded the family — including Josh Duggar’s sentencing for possession of child sexual abuse materials — and the cult-like religious group they promoted, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Shiny Happy People included testimonies from Jill and Dillard, as well as King, 37.

“Yes, we were taken advantage of,” Jill said in the doc, revealing father Jim Bob, 58, allegedly got paid millions for the family’s reality show and spinoffs while his kids received nothing. “For seven and half years of my adult life, I never got paid.”