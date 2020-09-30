Why Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Use ‘Non-Hormonal Birth Control Methods’

Pressing pause! Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have two sons and aren’t ready for baby No. 3 just yet.

″We use birth control, but we prefer to use non-hormonal birth control methods because we don’t want to use anything that could potentially cause an abortion,″ the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 29, said in a Wednesday, September 30, YouTube Q&A video. ″I think there are probably uses for hormonal birth control for, like, regulating things and stuff like that, but for us we just want to be careful about that.″

The Arkansas native went on to say that she and her husband, 31, are “more natural-minded,” explaining, “Sometimes there can be more longer-lasting effects from hormonal birth control and stuff like that so we just steer clear of those. Eventually we want to have more kids and stuff — Lord willing — so we don’t want to mess too much with all of that and potentially cause problems.″

Dillard chimed in, ″We’ll probably stop using birth control whenever we want to get pregnant.”

Earlier this month, Duggar said she would “love” to give Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, a sibling in another YouTube video. “I don’t know that we have a number,” she said. “Probably not 20 kids. But again, we’re not going to rule anything out. If God has us run an orphanage or something, then maybe we’d have more than that! I don’t know. So we’ll see. Derick’s mom was adopted, so adoption’s always had a special place in our heart. But we’ll see. We’re not saying no, never or anything yet.”

Dillard said in April that he and Duggar were “not definite” about expanding their family. “We’ll see,” the law school student said during a “First Class Fatherhood” podcast episode at the time. “We’re just kind of enjoying life.”

Duggar surprised fans earlier this month when she confirmed that she drank an alcoholic beverage on a date night despite previously telling Us Weekly in 2014 that her family members abstained from alcohol.

The former reality star is “OK with other people not being OK” with her decisions, she said on YouTube.