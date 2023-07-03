Jimmy Fallon kicked off his 4th of July celebration early with wife Nancy Juvonen and their daughters.

The comedian, 48, shared a rare photo of his loved ones on Sunday, July 2, giving fans a glimpse of the family’s trip to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. “I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock,” Fallon joked in his caption. “Happy 2nd of July!”

Fallon held Frances, 8, in the sweet snap, while Juvonen, 56, wrapped her arms around Winnie, 10, in a hug. All four family members wore huge grins as they posed against the scenic backdrop of the lake and a bright blue sky.

The photo was a huge hit with Fallon’s followers, who gushed over the joyful picture in the comments section. “I love this photo,” wrote Chelsea Handler, while Molly Shannon added, “Aww jimmy!!! Love this pic of all of you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful family.” Justin Long, meanwhile, joked that he was going to drive up to New Hampshire and join them.

Fallon has been open over the years about how fatherhood made him a more understanding person. “My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people’s kids if that makes any sense. You get it more,” he told Fatherly in October 2020. “When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there.’”

He went on to joke that becoming a parent made him even more sensitive than he already was. “I was always kind of emotional — I think it’s my Irish-Catholic upbringing,” he quipped. “Now, Hallmark is for me now. I’m ready for a good cry.”

Fallon and Juvonen tied the knot in December 2007 after meeting three years earlier on the set of Saturday Night Live. The duo started to hit it off while working on the 2005 rom-com Fever Pitch, where Juvonen saw Fallon interacting with their colleagues’ children and realized she was attracted to him.

“He was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music,” she recalled during a 2020 segment of “Ask the Fallons” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “When I really developed a crush was when [producer] Bradley Thomas‘ kids came to set and he had a little girl named Lucy and a little boy named Charlie, and I played with Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie and really played, like, really [got] into it, as if they’d come to visit us and so, I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more.”

Fallon popped the question in August 2007 while the duo were visiting Juvonen’s family home in New Hampshire. They exchanged vows later four months later in a ceremony held on billionaire Richard Branson‘s private island, Necker Island. Both Winnie and Frances were welcomed with the help of a surrogate.