Joanna Gaines Celebrates Son Crew’s 1st Birthday: ‘I Can’t Believe’ It





Birthday boy! Joanna Gaines celebrated her and husband Chip‘s youngest son Crew’s first year on Friday, July 12.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE!” the We Are the Gardeners author, 41, captioned a mother-son photo on Instagram. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate.”

The HGTV personalities welcomed their baby boy in June 2018. “And then there were 5,” Chip, 44, tweeted at the time. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

Crew joined older siblings Drake, 16, Ella, 12, Duke, 11, and Emmie, 9.

Joanna shared a series of Instagram photos of her infant son that same day, writing: “Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Five months after she gave birth, the Fixer Upper alum admitted that while she does sometimes experience mom guilt while raising her brood, she chooses to reject it. “I promise you that’s a never ending cycle that leads to nowhere. Replace the word guilt with grace,” the reality star advised her followers. “Look for grace in the moments, the small wins that lead to the greatest investments in their hearts.”

The Magnolia Table author added, “Don’t spend another second focusing on failure. Instead use whatever time and whatever energy you have and look for the moments where grace can be found.”

